Costco Wholesale September Sales Up 10%

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Wednesday reported an increase of 10% in September sales.

The retailer reported sales of $21.46 billion for the retail month of September, the five weeks ended October 2, 2022, an increase of 10.1 percent from $19.50 billion last year.

Comparable sales rose 8.5%, with the U.S. increasing 11.2%, Canada up 5.7% while other international was down 1.9%.

Costco currently operates 839 warehouses, including 578 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 107 in Canada, 40 in Mexico. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

