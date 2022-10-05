Costco Wholesale September Sales Up 10%

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Wednesday reported an increase of 10% in September sales.

The retailer reported sales of $21.46 billion for the retail month of September, the five weeks ended October 2, 2022, an increase of 10.1 percent from $19.50 billion last year.

Comparable sales rose 8.5%, with the U.S. increasing 11.2%, Canada up 5.7% while other international was down 1.9%.

Costco currently operates 839 warehouses, including 578 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 107 in Canada, 40 in Mexico. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.