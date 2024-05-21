News & Insights

Costco Wholesale Reports After the Close on 5/30 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

May 21, 2024 — 01:04 pm EDT

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Costco Wholesale (NASD: COST) COST next earnings date is projected to be 5/30 after the close, with earnings estimates of $3.68/share on $57.89 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Costco Wholesale earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings
Q2 2024 3/7/2024 3.710
Q1 2024 12/14/2023 3.480
Q4 2023 9/26/2023 4.860
Q3 2023 5/25/2023 3.430
Q2 2023 3/2/2023 3.300

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Costco Wholesale has options available that expire May 31th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the COST options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

Costco Wholesale's current dividend yield is 0.59%, with the following Costco Wholesale Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

