Costco Wholesale Reports After the Close on 9/26 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Costco Wholesale (NASD: COST) COST next earnings date is projected to be 9/26 after the close, with earnings estimates of $5.08/share on $79.92 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Costco Wholesale earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q3 2024 5/30/2024 3.780 Q2 2024 3/7/2024 3.710 Q1 2024 12/14/2023 3.480 Q4 2023 9/26/2023 4.860 Q3 2023 5/25/2023 3.430

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Costco Wholesale has options available that expire September 27th.

Costco Wholesale's current dividend yield is 0.51%, with the following Costco Wholesale Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

