Costco Wholesale Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale (COST) Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.389 billion or $3.13 per share, up from $1.097 billion or $2.47 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter increased to $53.38 billion from $47.50 billion last year. Comparable sales rose 11.4% for the quarter.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $2.83 per share on revenues of $52.08 billion.

