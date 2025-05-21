Costco Wholesale Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COST usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 23 extraordinary options activities for Costco Wholesale. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 39% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $256,213, and 17 are calls, amounting to $635,960.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $750.0 to $1580.0 for Costco Wholesale during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Costco Wholesale's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Costco Wholesale's whale activity within a strike price range from $750.0 to $1580.0 in the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $103.2 $101.5 $101.5 $980.00 $91.3K 296 10 COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/23/25 $1.97 $1.72 $1.72 $1000.00 $65.0K 527 1.3K COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $142.65 $141.65 $142.65 $900.00 $57.0K 316 16 COST PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $544.05 $539.15 $544.05 $1580.00 $54.4K 0 1 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $136.55 $132.65 $135.38 $1000.00 $54.1K 69 0

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given its frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below that of competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and generating strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and has over 60% share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 280 warehouses, primarily in Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Costco Wholesale, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Costco Wholesale Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 603,422, the price of COST is down by -0.48%, reaching $1031.88.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Costco Wholesale

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1100.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $1100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Costco Wholesale, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for COST

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for COST

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

