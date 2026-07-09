Costco Wholesale Net Sales, Comps Rise In June With Growth In All Regions

(RTTNews) - Retailer Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) reported late Wednesday higher net sales and comparable sales for the month of June.

For the five weeks ended July 5, net sales were $29.24 billion, an increase of 10.6 percent from $26.44 billion last year.

Total company comparable sales increased 8.8 percent, with growth of 10.6 percent in U.S., 3.7 percent in Canada, and 4.7 percent in Other International regions.

Digitally-Enabled comparable sales were up 20.9 percent.

Comparable sales excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange grew 7 percent, with growth in all regions.

For the first 44 weeks ended July 5, net sales were $250.43 billion, an increase of 10.1 percent from $227.46 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the year-to-date period grew 8.3 percent and the growth was 6.7 percent excluding gasoline prices and foreign exchange impacts, with improved performance in all regions.

Further, the company announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.47 per share, payable August 7, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 24.

In overnight trading, the shares were losing around 0.54 percent, trading at $948.00, after closing wednesday's regular trading 0.59 percent higher.

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