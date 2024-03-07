Costco Wholesale misses quarterly revenue estimates

March 7 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale COST.O missed market expectations for quarterly sales on Thursday, in a sign that consumers feeling the pinch of inflation were cutting back spending at the retailer.

The company posted total revenue of $58.44 billion in the second quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of $59.16 billion, according to LSEG data.

