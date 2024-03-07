News & Insights

Costco Wholesale misses quarterly revenue estimates

Credit: REUTERS/John Sibley

March 07, 2024 — 04:19 pm EST

Written by Aatrayee Chatterjee for Reuters ->

March 7 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale COST.O missed market expectations for quarterly sales on Thursday, in a sign that consumers feeling the pinch of inflation were cutting back spending at the retailer.

The company posted total revenue of $58.44 billion in the second quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of $59.16 billion, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Aatrayee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Aatrayee.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
