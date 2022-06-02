Costco Wholesale May Sales Rose 16.9%

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Thursday reported sales of $18.23 billion for May, an increase of 16.9 percent from $15.59 billion last year.

For the thirty-nine weeks ended May 29, 2022, the company reported net sales of $165.56 billion, an increase of 16.5 percent from $142.17 billion during the similar period last year.

Comparable store sales for May rose 15.5%, while same-store sales for 39-week period rose 14.9%. E-commerce sales rose 6.3% in May, while it gained 11.1% for 39-week period.

