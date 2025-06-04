Costco Wholesale May Sales Up 6.8%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Wednesday reported net sales of $20.97 billion for the retail month of May, the four weeks ended June 1, 2025, an increase of 6.8 percent from $19.64 billion last year.

Net sales for the first 39 weeks were $201.02 billion, an increase of 8.0 percent from $186.07 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the periods ended June 1, 2025 were 4.3%.

