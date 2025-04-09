Costco Wholesale March Sales Up 8.6%

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Wednesday reported net sales of $25.51 billion for the retail month of March, the five weeks ended April 6, 2025, an increase of 8.6 percent from $23.48 billion last year.

Net sales for the first 31 weeks were $158.87 billion, an increase of 8.3 percent from $146.64 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the five weeks ended April 6 were 6.4%, while for the first 31 weeks were 6.1%.

March had one additional shopping day versus last year, due to the calendar shift of Easter. This positively impacted total and comparable sales by approximately one and one-half percent.

