Markets
COST

Costco Wholesale January Sales Up 18%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Wednesday said its January sales grew nearly 18% to $13.64 billion from $11.57 billion last year.

For the twenty-two weeks ended January 31, 2021, the company reported net sales of $79.11 billion, an increase of 15.4 percent from $68.56 billion during the similar period last year.

Comparable sales for January increased 15.9% with US comps up 15.4 and Canada up 15.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COST

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More