Costco Wholesale is a Superstar Stock, The One Chart that Matters

Costco Wholesale Stock Reveals Strong Demand

Institutional volumes reveal plenty. For the past year, COST has enjoyed heavy institutional support.

Each green bar signals unusually large volumes in COST shares, pushing the stock higher:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Plenty of consumer names are under accumulation right now. But there’s a powerful fundamental backdrop going on with Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale Fundamental Analysis

Institutional support coupled with a healthy fundamental backdrop makes this company worth investigating. As you can see, COST has had positive sales & EPS growth in recent years:

3-year sales growth rate (+15.8%)

3-year EPS growth rate (+9.7%)

Source: FactSet

EPS is estimated to ramp higher this year by +10.9%.

Now it makes sense why the stock has been powering to new heights. COST is an earnings juggernaut.

Marrying great fundamentals with our proprietary software has found some big winning stocks over the long-term.

Costco Wholesale has been a top-rated stock at MAPsignals. That means the stock has unusual buy pressure and growing fundamentals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this on a weekly basis.

It’s made the rare Top 20 report a few times over the years. The blue bars below show when COST was a top pick…cutting through the noise:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Tracking unusual volumes reveals the power of money flows.

This is a trait that most outlier stocks exhibit…the superstars.

Costco Wholesale Price Prediction

The COST rally began many months ago. Big Money buying in the shares is signaling to take notice. Given the historical gains in share price and strong fundamentals, this stock could be worth a spot in a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: the author holds a long position in COST in personal and managed accounts at the time of publication.

