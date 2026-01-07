Markets
COST

Costco Wholesale December Net Sales Up 8.5%; Comparable Sales Up 7.0%

January 07, 2026 — 09:45 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) reported net sales of $29.86 billion for the retail month of December, the five weeks ended January 4, 2026. This represents an 8.5 percent increase from $27.52 billion in the same period last year.

Comparable sales for the five-week period showed growth of 6.0 percent in the U.S., 8.4 percent in Canada, and 10.6 percent in Other International markets, for a total company increase of 7.0 percent. Digitally-enabled sales rose 18.9 percent.

Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, comparable sales for the five-week period rose 6.3 percent in the U.S., 6.0 percent in Canada, and 5.6 percent internationally, for a total company increase of 6.2 percent. Digitally-enabled sales increased 18.3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.