Costco Wholesale (COST) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $513.71, changing hands as low as $495.67 per share. Costco Wholesale Corp shares are currently trading down about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, COST's low point in its 52 week range is $406.5101 per share, with $612.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $507.26. The COST DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
