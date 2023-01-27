Costco Wholesale (COST) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $500.76, changing hands as high as $507.35 per share. Costco Wholesale Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COST's low point in its 52 week range is $406.5101 per share, with $612.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $502.68. The COST DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.