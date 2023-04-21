Costco Wholesale (COST) Declares $1.02 Dividend

Costco Wholesale said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share ($4.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.90 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 19, 2023.

At the current share price of $505.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.81%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.84%, the lowest has been 0.54%, and the highest has been 1.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.15 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4093 funds or institutions reporting positions in Costco Wholesale. This is an increase of 92 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COST is 0.65%, a decrease of 24.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 333,970K shares. The put/call ratio of COST is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.52% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Costco Wholesale is $558.77. The forecasts range from a low of $469.65 to a high of $666.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.52% from its latest reported closing price of $505.58.

The projected annual revenue for Costco Wholesale is $249,005MM, an increase of 6.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $14.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TMFE - Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COST by 10.65% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Horizon Equity Fund - BlackRock Long-Horizon Equity Fund Investor A holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COST by 10.05% over the last quarter.

Innovis Asset Management holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

My Legacy Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COST by 4.06% over the last quarter.

Lafayette Investments holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Costco Wholesale Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Costco Wholesale Corporation is an American multinational corporation which operates a chain of membership-only big-box retail stores. The company offers sundries, dry groceries, candies, coolers, freezers, liquor, and tobacco and deli products; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, garden and patio products, sporting goods, tires, toys and seasonal products, office supplies, automotive care products, postages, tickets, apparel, small appliances, furniture, domestics, housewares, special order kiosks, and jewelry; and meat, produce, service deli, and bakery products.

