Costco Wholesale Corporation Reveals Rise In Q4 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.16 billion, or $4.86 per share. This compares with $1.87 billion, or $4.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $78.94 billion from $72.09 billion last year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.16 Bln. vs. $1.87 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.86 vs. $4.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.79 -Revenue (Q4): $78.94 Bln vs. $72.09 Bln last year.

