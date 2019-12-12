Markets
Costco Wholesale Corporation Reveals Advance In Q1 Earnings

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $844 million, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $767 million, or $1.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $37.04 billion from $35.07 billion last year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $844 Mln. vs. $767 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.90 vs. $1.73 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $37.04 Bln vs. $35.07 Bln last year.

