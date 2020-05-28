Markets
Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Fall In Q3 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) reported earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $838 million, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $906 million, or $2.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $37.27 billion from $34.74 billion last year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $838 Mln. vs. $906 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.89 vs. $2.05 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $37.27 Bln vs. $34.74 Bln last year.

