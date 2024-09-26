Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Advance In Q4 Profit, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.35 billion, or $5.29 per share. This compares with $2.16 billion, or $4.86 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $79.697 billion from $78.919 billion last year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.35 Bln. vs. $2.16 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.29 vs. $4.86 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $79.697 Bln vs. $78.919 Bln last year.

