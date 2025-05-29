Costco Wholesale Corporation Q3 Income Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.90 billion, or $4.28 per share. This compares with $1.68 billion, or $3.78 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.8% to $63.205 billion from $68.515 billion last year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.90 Bln. vs. $1.68 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.28 vs. $3.78 last year. -Revenue: $63.205 Bln vs. $68.515 Bln last year.

