Costco Wholesale Corporation Q2 Profit Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.74 billion, or $3.92 per share. This compares with $1.47 billion, or $3.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $58.44 billion from $55.27 billion last year.

