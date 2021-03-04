Costco Wholesale Corporation Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $951 million, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $931 million, or $2.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $44.77 billion from $39.07 billion last year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $951 Mln. vs. $931 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.14 vs. $2.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.45 -Revenue (Q2): $44.77 Bln vs. $39.07 Bln last year.

