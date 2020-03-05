Markets
Costco Wholesale Corporation Q2 Earnings Climb

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $931 million, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $889 million, or $2.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $39.07 billion from $35.40 billion last year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $931 Mln. vs. $889 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.10 vs. $2.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.07 -Revenue (Q2): $39.07 Bln vs. $35.40 Bln last year.

