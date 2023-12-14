Costco Wholesale Corporation Q1 Profit Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.59 billion, or $3.58 per share. This compares with $1.36 billion, or $3.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $57.80 billion from $54.44 billion last year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.59 Bln. vs. $1.36 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.58 vs. $3.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.42 -Revenue (Q1): $57.80 Bln vs. $54.44 Bln last year.

