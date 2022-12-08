Costco Wholesale Corporation Q1 Profit Climbs, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.36 billion, or $3.07 per share. This compares with $1.32 billion, or $2.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $54.44 billion from $50.36 billion last year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.36 Bln. vs. $1.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.07 vs. $2.98 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.11 -Revenue (Q1): $54.44 Bln vs. $50.36 Bln last year.

