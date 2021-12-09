Costco Wholesale Corporation Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.32 billion, or $2.98 per share. This compares with $1.17 billion, or $2.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.5% to $50.36 billion from $43.21 billion last year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.32 Bln. vs. $1.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.98 vs. $2.62 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $50.36 Bln vs. $43.21 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.