Costco Wholesale Corporation Just Missed EPS By 12%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) came out with its quarterly results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Statutory earnings per share of US$2.14 unfortunately missed expectations by 12%, although it was encouraging to see revenues of US$45b exceed expectations by 2.4%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NasdaqGS:COST Earnings and Revenue Growth May 29th 2021

Following last week's earnings report, Costco Wholesale's 26 analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$189.7b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$10.59, roughly flat on the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$188.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$10.37 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Costco Wholesale's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$402, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Costco Wholesale analyst has a price target of US$453 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$249. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Costco Wholesale's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 3.3% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 9.0% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.4% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Costco Wholesale.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Costco Wholesale's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Costco Wholesale's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$402, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Costco Wholesale. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Costco Wholesale going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Costco Wholesale , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.