Costco Wholesale Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $1.30 per Share

Costco's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per share, payable August 15, 2025.

Costco Wholesale Corporation announced a quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per share, payable on August 15, 2025, to shareholders of record by August 1, 2025. The company currently operates 908 warehouses globally, with the majority located in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, and also has e-commerce platforms in multiple countries. The press release included forward-looking statements that detail various risks and uncertainties impacting the company, as well as a reminder that these statements are speculative and may not be updated in the future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$COST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COST stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $300,000 on 05/12, 03/31.

on 05/12, 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $95,000 on 03/27, 02/26.

on 03/27, 02/26. REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $130,000 on 01/28.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$COST Insider Trading Activity

$COST insiders have traded $COST stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,711 institutional investors add shares of $COST stock to their portfolio, and 1,742 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$COST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COST in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/03/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/30/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COST forecast page.

$COST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COST recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $COST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1065.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $1100.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Greg Melich from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $1060.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Laura Champine from Loop Capital set a target price of $1110.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Securities set a target price of $1042.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1225.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 David Belinger from Mizuho set a target price of $975.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Mark Astrachan from Stifel set a target price of $1035.0 on 03/20/2025

Full Release



ISSAQUAH, Wash., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock of $1.30 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable August 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2025.





Costco currently operates 908 warehouses, including 625 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 109 in Canada, 41 in Mexico, 37 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 20 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, five in Spain, two in France, two in Sweden, and one each in Iceland, and New Zealand. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.





Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs and wages), workforce interruptions, energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to environmental and social matters, public-health related factors, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Comparable sales and comparable sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange are intended as supplemental information and are not a substitute for net sales presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.









CONTACTS:





Costco Wholesale Corporation













Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254













Andrew Yoon, 425/313-6305





















