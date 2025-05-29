Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Opinions on Latest Earnings Report

Recent discussions on X about Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) have centered around the company's latest earnings report, which showed a strong performance with both earnings per share and revenue surpassing expectations. Many users on the platform have expressed admiration for Costco's consistent ability to deliver solid results, with some highlighting the company's impressive growth in comparable sales and e-commerce as key drivers of optimism. The buzz around these figures has sparked lively conversations about the retailer’s enduring appeal in a competitive market.

Additionally, there’s notable chatter on X regarding Costco’s strategic moves, such as its expansion of warehouse locations and unique offerings like gold sales, which have drawn significant attention. Posts on the platform reflect a sense of intrigue about how these initiatives might further bolster the company’s market position, with some users speculating on the long-term impact of such diversification. This blend of financial success and innovative strategy continues to fuel engaging debates among investors and enthusiasts alike.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Costco Wholesale Corporation Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COST stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.

on 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $95,000 on 03/27, 02/26.

on 03/27, 02/26. REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $130,000 on 01/28.

on 01/28. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.

Costco Wholesale Corporation Insider Trading Activity

Costco Wholesale Corporation insiders have traded $COST stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES C KLAUER (Executive Vice President) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $3,924,280

ROLAND MICHAEL VACHRIS (President and CEO) sold 3,600 shares for an estimated $3,351,600

GARY MILLERCHIP (Executive Vice President) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $1,034,006

CLAUDINE ADAMO (Executive Vice President) sold 900 shares for an estimated $830,304

CATON FRATES (Executive Vice President) sold 850 shares for an estimated $765,212

Costco Wholesale Corporation Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,745 institutional investors add shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation stock to their portfolio, and 1,857 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Costco Wholesale Corporation Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COST in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/29/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

Costco Wholesale Corporation Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COST recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $COST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1070.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Greg Melich from Evercore ISI set a target price of $1070.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $1035.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $1100.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Laura Champine from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $1045.0 on 05/29/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.