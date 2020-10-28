Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased COST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that COST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $372.72, the dividend yield is .75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COST was $372.72, representing a -3.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $384.87 and a 37.39% increase over the 52 week low of $271.28.

COST is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Target Corporation (TGT). COST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.02. Zacks Investment Research reports COST's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.43%, compared to an industry average of 1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to COST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have COST as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)

First Trust Value Line 100 Fund (FVL)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manag (HUSV)

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT)

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXD with an increase of 28.11% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of COST at 10000%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.