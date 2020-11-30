Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2020

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $10 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased COST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $388.39, the dividend yield is 10.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COST was $388.39, representing a -0.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $390.67 and a 43.17% increase over the 52 week low of $271.28.

COST is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Target Corporation (TGT). COST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.02. Zacks Investment Research reports COST's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.49%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to COST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have COST as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEDI)

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (JHMS)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEDI with an increase of 20.52% over the last 100 days. FSTA has the highest percent weighting of COST at 7.9%.

