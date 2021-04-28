Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.79 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased COST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $370.21, the dividend yield is .85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COST was $370.21, representing a -5.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $393.15 and a 25.99% increase over the 52 week low of $293.84.

COST is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Target Corporation (TGT). COST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.78. Zacks Investment Research reports COST's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.12%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to COST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have COST as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (JHMS)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RTH with an increase of 8.51% over the last 100 days. FSTA has the highest percent weighting of COST at 5.77%.

