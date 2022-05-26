Costco Wholesale Corporation Bottom Line Rises In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.35 billion, or $3.04 per share. This compares with $1.22 billion, or $2.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to $52.60 billion from $45.28 billion last year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.35 Bln. vs. $1.22 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.04 vs. $2.75 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.03 -Revenue (Q3): $52.60 Bln vs. $45.28 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.