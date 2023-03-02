Costco Wholesale Corporation Bottom Line Rises In Q2, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.47 billion, or $3.30 per share. This compares with $1.30 million, or $2.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $55.27 billion from $51.90 billion last year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.47 Bln. vs. $1.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.30 vs. $2.92 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.21 -Revenue (Q2): $55.27 Bln vs. $51.90 Bln last year.

