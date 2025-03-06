Costco Wholesale Corporation Bottom Line Climbs In Q2, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.79 billion, or $4.02 per share. This compares with $1.74 billion, or $3.92 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $62.530 billion from $57.331 billion last year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.79 Bln. vs. $1.74 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.02 vs. $3.92 last year. -Revenue: $62.530 Bln vs. $57.331 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.