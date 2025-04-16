Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to $1.30 per Share

Costco announces a quarterly dividend increase from $1.16 to $1.30 per share, effective May 16, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Costco Wholesale Corporation has announced an increase in its quarterly cash dividend from $1.16 to $1.30 per share, amounting to an annualized dividend of $5.20. The dividend will be payable on May 16, 2025, to shareholders recorded by May 2, 2025. As of now, Costco operates 904 warehouses globally, with a significant presence in the United States and various other countries, as well as e-commerce operations in multiple regions. The press release also includes cautionary statements about forward-looking information, emphasizing the inherent risks and uncertainties that could affect future performance, such as economic conditions, market competition, and regulatory changes.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend increase from $1.16 to $1.30 per share, signaling strong financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The annualized dividend now stands at $5.20 per share, demonstrating consistent growth in shareholder returns.

This dividend announcement indicates Costco's ability to generate sufficient cash flow and profits, reinforcing investor confidence in the company's long-term stability and performance.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements that identify various risks and uncertainties, suggesting potential volatility in the company's future performance.

The emphasis on economic conditions, competition, and regulatory impacts highlights vulnerabilities that could affect growth and profitability.

The mention of potential breaches of security or privacy raises concerns about data protection and customer trust, which could lead to reputational damage.

FAQ

What is the new quarterly dividend declared by Costco?

The new quarterly dividend per share is increased from $1.16 to $1.30.

When will Costco's quarterly dividend be paid?

The quarterly dividend will be payable on May 16, 2025.

What is the annualized dividend amount for Costco?

The annualized dividend amount is $5.20 per share.

How many warehouses does Costco operate worldwide?

Costco currently operates 904 warehouses across various countries.

What risks could affect Costco's forward-looking statements?

Risks include economic conditions, competition, and regulatory impacts among others.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$COST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COST stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.

on 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $95,000 on 03/27, 02/26.

on 03/27, 02/26. REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $130,000 on 01/28.

on 01/28. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.

on 01/02 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 11/25.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$COST Insider Trading Activity

$COST insiders have traded $COST stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROLAND MICHAEL VACHRIS (President and CEO) sold 3,600 shares for an estimated $3,351,600

RICHARD A GALANTI (Executive Vice President) sold 1,416 shares for an estimated $1,267,279

GARY MILLERCHIP (Executive Vice President) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $1,034,006

CLAUDINE ADAMO (Executive Vice President) sold 900 shares for an estimated $830,304

CATON FRATES (Executive Vice President) sold 850 shares for an estimated $765,212

TERESA A. JONES (Executive Vice President) sold 800 shares for an estimated $717,236

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,607 institutional investors add shares of $COST stock to their portfolio, and 1,552 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$COST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COST in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/14/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COST forecast page.

$COST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COST recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $COST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1067.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $1135.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $1000.0 on 12/05/2024

Full Release



ISSAQUAH, Wash., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock and approved a quarterly increase from $1.16 to $1.30 per share, $5.20 on an annualized basis. The quarterly dividend is payable May 16, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 2, 2025.





Costco currently operates 904 warehouses, including 623 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 109 in Canada, 41 in Mexico, 37 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 19 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, five in Spain, two in France, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.





Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs and wages), workforce interruptions, energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to environmental and social matters, public-health related factors, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Comparable sales and comparable sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange are intended as supplemental information and are not a substitute for net sales presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.









CONTACTS:





Costco Wholesale Corporation





David Sherwood, 425/313-8239





Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254





Andrew Yoon, 425/313-6305





















COST-Comp



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.