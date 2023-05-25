Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces Fall In Q3 Income, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.30 billion, or $2.93 per share. This compares with $1.35 billion, or $3.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $53.65 billion from $52.60 billion last year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.30 Bln. vs. $1.35 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.93 vs. $3.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.29 -Revenue (Q3): $53.65 Bln vs. $52.60 Bln last year.

