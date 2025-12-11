Markets
Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

December 11, 2025 — 04:44 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.001 billion, or $4.50 per share. This compares with $1.798 billion, or $4.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to $67.307 billion from $62.151 billion last year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.001 Bln. vs. $1.798 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.50 vs. $4.04 last year. -Revenue: $67.307 Bln vs. $62.151 Bln last year.

