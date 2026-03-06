Costco Wholesale: Buy Now, Get Paid Later as Cash and Returns Build

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) presents a buy-now, get-paid-later scenario, with its share price poised to move higher and the special dividend thesis remaining intact.

Share prices, up significantly from the late-2025 lows, can rise by at least another 20% to set fresh all-time highs, and potentially higher, given the trends.

The trends include sustained growth driven by comps and new stores, as well as operational quality, cash flow, capital returns, and analysts' sentiment.

Bullish Analysts and Institutional Flows Point to Fresh Highs for Costco

Analysts are a critical factor for Costco’s stock price, as they drive broader market sentiment. The response to Costco’s Q2 fiscal year 2026 (FY2026) earnings release is positive, with numerous ratings and price targets reiterated or reaffirmed, pointing to the high end of the range. As it stands, COST is rated as a consensus Moderate Buy with a marginal 5% upside relative to the pre-release close; the trends, however, suggest a move to the $1,200 region is coming, and other factors support the thesis.

Institutional inflows are bullish. The group owns nearly 70% of the stock and has accumulated on balance at a pace of more than $2 bought for each $1 sold on a trailing twelve-month (TTM) basis. More importantly, activity ramped in early Q1 calendar year 2026, driving a $4-to-$1 balance and providing solid support and a strong market tailwind. Assuming this trend continues, Costco stock will likely retest its all-time highs by early Q2 2026 and move higher throughout the year.

Costco Capital Returns and Special Dividends Attract Investor Interest

Capital returns are among the reasons analysts and institutions buy into Costco. The buybacks are incremental, reducing the count marginally each quarter and year, and the dividend is only slightly better, but both are reliable, and accelerated returns are in the cards. Costco tends to pay special dividends every few years and is well-positioned to do so now. While no indication has been given, the balance sheet details align with conditions enabling previous special distributions, which may amount to $15 per share or more.

Costco’s balance sheet reflects its strong capital position, execution of strategy, and cash flow. The company's Q2 FY2026 highlights include a 22% year-to-date (YTD) increase in cash to more than $17.3 billion, increased assets, reduced long-term debt, ultra-low debt leverage, and increasing equity. Equity increased by 10%, underpinning the stock price outlook. All else remaining equal, a 10% increase in equity should result in a 10% increase in share price relative to the share price six months prior. As of early March, the stock price is relatively flat, and the share count is slightly lower.

Costco Falls After Solid Report, Signs of Acceleration

Costco had a solid quarter with revenue growing by a peer-leading 9.1% to $69.6 billion. The top-line outperformed MarketBeat’s reported consensus by approximately 40 basis points on new-store and comp-store sales. Comps were also better-than-expected at 6.7%, led by 7% increases in Canada and International markets and underpinned by a 6.4% increase in the U.S. Digital, another growth pillar, saw its comp increase by 21.7%, while membership fee revenue increased by 13.6%, suggesting comp growth will continue in future quarters.

Margin news is also strong. The company widened its margins on efficiency and mix, driving a 12.5% increase in operating margin and a 13.8% increase in net margin, which are reflected in the earnings. GAAP EPS of $4.58 increased by nearly 14%, and the available guidance suggests improvement in the current quarter. The company doesn’t provide specific guidance but did reveal February’s sales figures, which show acceleration relative to the prior quarter.

The chart's price action was tepid following the release. COST shares retreated by approximately a half of a percent, but remained above critical support levels and in alignment with its 2026 rebound. The risk is that the market will continue to sell off in the open session, but that is not expected or expected to be significant if it occurs. The more likely scenario is that Costco’s market continues to consolidate at or near its early March levels, then moves higher later in the year. That may be catalyzed by upcoming events or occur quietly as accumulation eats up the available shares and slowly drives prices higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.