Costco Wholesale Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for COST

In trading on Thursday, shares of Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $912.42, changing hands as low as $900.90 per share. Costco Wholesale Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COST's low point in its 52 week range is $697.27 per share, with $1078.235 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $898.49. The COST DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

