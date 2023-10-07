Costco Wholesale (BER:CTO) Price Target Increased by 8.14% to 574.38

The average one-year price target for Costco Wholesale (BER:CTO) has been revised to 574.38 / share. This is an increase of 8.14% from the prior estimate of 531.13 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 447.57 to a high of 680.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.37% from the latest reported closing price of 530.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4092 funds or institutions reporting positions in Costco Wholesale. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTO is 0.76%, a decrease of 1.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.33% to 324,399K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,829K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,735K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTO by 0.65% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,559K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,354K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTO by 0.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,430K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,210K shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTO by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,545K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,124K shares, representing a decrease of 7.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTO by 302.68% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 5,940K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,834K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTO by 5.65% over the last quarter.

