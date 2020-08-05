Costco Wholesale 4-week Comps. Up 13.2% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) reported net sales of $13.04 billion for the retail month of July, an increase of 14.1 percent from last year. Total company comparable sales were up 13.2%, during the four-week period. Excluding the impacts from change in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, total company comparable sales were up 15.8%.

For the forty-eight weeks ended August 2, 2020, net sales were $149.66 billion, an increase of 8.8 percent from prior year. Total company comparable sales were up 7.3%, during the 48 Week period. Excluding the impacts from change in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, total company comparable sales were up 8.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.