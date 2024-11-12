Costco, Walmart and 8 Other Stores With Perks Retirees Need To Be Taking Advantage Of

Living on a fixed income can be a challenge, so it’s important to shop wisely. Many retailers make this a little easier by providing perks exclusive to seniors, while others simply offer everyday low prices you don’t want to miss.

From free rewards programs that offer discounts to special savings days, you can cut costs by simply knowing where and when to shop. Here’s a look at 10 retailers that offer discounts retirees should cash in on.

Amazon

If you receive Medicaid or any other qualifying government assistance, you may be eligible for a discounted Amazon Prime membership.

Eligible recipients can get Prime for just $3.50 per month for the first three months, and $6.99 thereafter.

Costco

Your Costco membership can amount to serious savings in a variety of categories. For example, you can save up to 80% on a wide-variety of popular medications at the Costco Pharmacy.

That’s just the beginning, as buying the store’s Kirkland brand items can also be notably cost effective.

For example, a 149-fluid ounce container of Tide Free and Gentle laundry detergent is $22.99 at Target — i.e., $0.15 per fluid ounce. However, Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean and Free Clear detergent is $19.99 for a 194-fluid ounce container at Costco, which breaks down to just $0.10 per fluid ounce.

CVS

Shoppers 60 and older are eligible for a variety of deals and offers just for older adults as part of the free ExtraCare program.

You’ll also get birthday rewards, 2% back in ExtraBucks Rewards on purchases and $4 off your first purchase after enrolling.

Additionally, CVS offers no-cost vaccines with most Medicare plans.

Fred Meyer

On the first Tuesday of each month, seniors ages 55 and up can take an additional 10% off select items.

Kohl’s

Shoppers ages 60 and up receive a 15% discount on qualifying in-store purchases every Wednesday.

Michaels

Register for Michaels Rewards and receive a senior discount of 10% off your entire purchase — including sale items — online and in-store every day.

Ross Dress For Less

Customers 55 years old and up are eligible for a 10% discount every Tuesday.

Target

Target Optical offers exclusive discounts to AARP members. This includes an extra 10% off contact lenses, 50% off additional pairs of prescription eyewear or sunglass purchases and an extra $10 off eyewear.

Additionally, opening a Target Circle card can allow you to save 5% on purchases every day. Choose from a credit card, debit card or reloadable account to receive this benefit and a variety of others.

Walgreens

Those 55 years old and up can join myWalgreens for free and access exclusive senior savings. This includes a Seniors Day discount once a monthly on the first Tuesday of the month.

Walmart

If you’re an AARP member, you can get $20 off a Walmart+ annual membership.

This comes with a variety of benefits, including free delivery from your Walmart store, free shipping with no order minimum, fuel discounts, a complimentary Paramount-plus subscription, free returns from home, 25% off every day at Burger King, and more.

Alternately, if you’re not an AARP member, but receive Medicaid or other qualifying forms of government assistance, you can get a Walmart+ membership for $6.47 per month or $49 per year.

