Costco vs Walmart: What's the Better Retail Stock to Buy Right Now?

Key Points

Costco's bargain-hunting experience continues to draw in shoppers even amid less-than-ideal economic conditions.

Walmart's stores offer one-stop shopping and cater well to people looking to save money.

Both of these companies generated strong comparable growth in their most recent quarters.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart ›

Retail stocks can make for attractive long-term investments due to their stability and continued growth over the years. These businesses may not be high-growth machines, but many of them can be counted on for consistent single-digit growth and are relatively safe options to hang on to even amid market turmoil.

Two of the best retail stocks may be Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) and Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT). Not only are they big, established businesses, but they also have some enticing long-term growth opportunities and much more room for global expansion. Which one is the better-looking stock to buy today?

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Costco's treasure hunt experience seems to never go out of style

Costco is a business that investors may have expected to struggle under more challenging economic conditions. It's a place where shoppers typically overspend and break their budgets rather than save. While shoppers can save when buying in bulk, they often end up buying more than they expected due to the treasure-hunt experience that Costco lures them in with. One warehouse can vary significantly from the next based on product offerings, so there's always an incentive to just take a quick glance at those particularly enticing middle aisles to see what's there.

The company's stellar results confirm that demand remains strong, even though there are reports of consumer sentiment being at record lows. When it last reported earnings in May, the company's comparable sales growth rate for the trailing 36 weeks was convincingly positive, up over 6% in the U.S., Canada, and international markets. And that's without factoring in the impact of higher gas prices and changes in foreign exchange; the raw growth rate was even higher.

With a strong and robust business, Costco makes for an appealing investment to simply buy and hold for the long haul.

Walmart's expanding business may have some intriguing growth potential

Walmart's stores are much more predictable than Costco warehouses, and that isn't hurting its business at all. That consistency makes it a practical one-stop shop for consumers, whether they're loading up on essentials or making big shopping trips. There's less chance of overspending. And with dollar store chains raising prices in recent years to combat inflation, there's even more of a reason for shoppers to simply go to their local Walmart to save money.

When it last reported earnings, for the quarter ending April 30, Walmart's comparable revenue growth rate in the U.S. was up around 4% when excluding fuel. In addition to increasing its store count as a way to grow its operations, the company is also looking to ramp up its ad business as its 2024 acquisition of Vizio has opened up some enticing new opportunities, which can strengthen its margins in the process.

This year, Walmart's stock has declined by about 2%, making its valuation more attractive. At a price-to-earnings multiple of 39, it's a much cheaper stock to own than Costco, which investors are paying 47 times earnings for. At a lower valuation, Walmart's stock could have more upside in the long run.

Which stock is the better buy today?

While both of these stocks are doing well and are big names in retail, Walmart's stock may be the more compelling option today. Its business is better equipped to serve the needs of more value-oriented shoppers. And although Costco's growth suggests its business is still growing well, that may change if there is more pressure on higher-income shoppers due to adverse economic conditions.

Plus, a lower valuation tips the scales even further into Walmart's favor, as paying too much for a stock can result in limited returns, or worse, losses for investors who buy at elevated prices.

Should you buy stock in Walmart right now?

Before you buy stock in Walmart, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Walmart wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $418,761!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,195,804!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 6, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.