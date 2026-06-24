Costco vs. Target: Which Discount Retailer Holds More Promise?

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST and Target Corporation TGT are two prominent names in the Retail–Discount Stores industry. Costco, with a market capitalization of approximately $424.7 billion, operates a membership-based warehouse model that offers a wide assortment of products at competitive prices. The company runs a global network of 931 warehouses, including 639 locations across the United States and Puerto Rico.



Target, by contrast, has a market capitalization of roughly $60.9 billion and operates more than 2,000 stores across the United States. Renowned for its blend of value, convenience and style, Target offers an extensive selection of merchandise spanning essentials, groceries, apparel, home furnishings, and beauty products. Its strong private-label portfolio and omnichannel capabilities have helped it remain a preferred destination for a broad range of shoppers.



As consumers continue to navigate evolving economic conditions and shifting spending priorities, the key question for investors is which retail giant is better positioned to generate stronger returns in the periods ahead.

The Case for Costco

Costco remains one of the compelling long-term investments in the retail space, given its industry-leading value, loyal membership base, and consistent execution across both physical and digital channels. The company’s focus on offering high-quality merchandise at compelling prices continues to resonate with consumers who are selective about where and how they spend. This value-driven positioning has allowed Costco to remain relevant across different economic cycles while strengthening its relationship with members. The membership-based model creates a recurring and highly predictable revenue stream.



Membership fee income increased 10.7% year over year to $1,373 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026. Renewal rates remained strong at 92.2% in the United States and Canada, and 89.7% worldwide. Costco is also seeing continued growth in its higher-tier Executive Membership program, which is particularly important because these members tend to shop more frequently, spend more per visit and engage with a broader range of offerings. Executive members now account for approximately 75% of total sales.



The digital ecosystem is also becoming an increasingly important growth engine. Management highlighted strong engagement across its website, mobile app, same-day delivery platform and personalized digital offerings. The company is also leveraging artificial intelligence, enhanced search capabilities and personalization tools to enhance product search and increase conversion rates. Costco is also improving checkout speed through mobile wallet enhancements, digital membership cards and the international rollout of shopping cart pre-scan. These investments should support member traffic and productivity over time. Digitally enabled comparable sales increased 21.5%, while site and app traffic surged 37% during the quarter.



Costco’s warehouse business continues to generate healthy traffic and spending trends. The company currently operates more than 930 warehouses globally and expects to end the fiscal year with approximately 940 locations while targeting more than 30 net new warehouse openings annually over time. Management continues to see significant expansion opportunities across Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Spain, France and the United Kingdom. At the same time, Costco is investing approximately $6.5 billion this year to expand warehouse capacity, remodel high-volume locations, increase logistics capabilities, support Kirkland Signature products and enhance digital infrastructure.

The Case for Target

Target has emerged as one of the most compelling turnaround stories in retail, supported by a clear strategic vision, strengthening customer engagement, and a renewed focus on long-term growth. The company is executing a broad transformation centered on merchandising, store operations, digital capabilities and customer experience. These initiatives are resonating with consumers, positioning Target to capture market share and drive sustainable growth.



One of the most encouraging aspects of Target is the strength of its merchandising strategy. Management has sharpened its focus on high-opportunity categories such as beauty, health and wellness, food, baby, home and toys, where the company enjoys strong brand credibility and consumer loyalty. By introducing new products, refreshing assortments more frequently and creating trend-driven offerings that appeal to families and younger shoppers, Target is rebuilding its reputation as a destination for style and value. Target added around 1,500 new health and wellness items and plans to refresh about 40% of that assortment this year while introducing 3,000 new food items.



Target’s omnichannel ecosystem remains another major competitive advantage. The company has successfully integrated its stores, digital platforms and fulfillment capabilities into a seamless shopping experience that meets customers wherever they choose to shop. Same-day fulfillment services, digital growth initiatives and membership offerings are driving stronger customer engagement while reinforcing convenience and loyalty. At the same time, Target’s extensive store network serves as both a shopping destination and a fulfillment engine, allowing the company to deliver speed and efficiency while maintaining attractive economics.



The company continues to expand its store footprint, remodel existing locations and invest in high-return growth opportunities across its business. At the same time, it benefits from a growing mix of higher-margin revenue streams, including advertising, marketplace services and membership programs, which provide additional earnings diversification beyond traditional retail sales. Combined with a strong balance sheet, a long history of returning capital to shareholders and management’s confidence in the company’s long-term outlook, these factors make Target an attractive investment opportunity for investors seeking a blend of growth, profitability and durable competitive advantages.



Target now expects net sales growth of around 4% for fiscal 2026 compared with its earlier expectation of about 2% growth. However, management noted that Target faced its easiest comparison in the first quarter and will face a tough comparison in the second quarter, including the anniversary of last year’s Nintendo Switch 2 launch. Management further suggested that higher tax refunds likely helped consumer spending in the first quarter, with that benefit expected to fade over the rest of the year.

COST vs. TGT: How Do Estimates Stack Up?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 9.4% and 13.3%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 7.8% rise in sales and 10.2% growth in earnings. Over the past 30 days, the consensus estimates for earnings per share for the current and next fiscal years have increased by 5 cents and 6 cents to $20.38 and $22.46, respectively.





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Target’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share calls for year-over-year growth of 3.9% and 10.3%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 2.9% rise in sales and 6.4% growth in earnings. Over the past 30 days, the consensus estimates for earnings per share for the current and next fiscal years have increased by 2 cents and 3 cents to $8.35 and $8.89, respectively.





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COST vs. TGT: A Look at Past-Year Stock Performance

Target has significantly outperformed Costco on a year-to-date basis. While Costco shares have gained 11.1%, Target stock has surged rallied 37.2%, reflecting stronger recent investor sentiment and a more robust market performance.





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COST vs. TGT: A Peek Into Stock Valuation

Costco trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 43.40, below its one-year median of 46.54, but still at a premium to the industry average of 31.31. On the other hand, Target’s forward 12-month P/E of 15.66 sits above its median of 13.42, yet remains below the broader industry level.





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COST vs. TGT: Which Stock Looks More Promising Now?

While both retailers possess compelling strengths, Costco appears to be the better choice for investors at this stage. Its highly resilient membership-driven business model, consistent execution, expanding global footprint and stronger earnings momentum provide greater visibility into long-term growth. Although Target has made meaningful progress in its turnaround efforts and offers attractive valuation support, Costco’s superior operating consistency, customer loyalty and growth prospects make it the more compelling investment for investors seeking durable returns.



Both Costco and Target carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.