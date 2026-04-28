Costco vs. Dollar General: Which Discount Retailer Holds More Promise?

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST and Dollar General Corporation DG stand out prominently in the Retail–Discount Stores industry. Costco boasts a substantial market capitalization of approximately $442.8 billion, operating on a membership-based warehouse model that sells goods at discounted prices. The company manages a network of 928 warehouses globally, including 637 in the United States and Puerto Rico.



In contrast, Dollar General has a market capitalization of around $25.8 billion and operates a vast network of more than 20,000 stores across rural, suburban and urban areas. Known for its commitment to everyday low prices and essential household items, Dollar General has carved out a niche as a preferred shopping destination for budget-conscious consumers.



With consumer spending shifting and economic crosscurrents reshaping shopping behavior, the key question for investors is which discount retailer is better positioned to deliver stronger returns from here.

The Case for Costco

Costco continues to demonstrate the strength of its membership-driven model, which underpins a stable and recurring revenue base. The annual fee structure not only ensures predictable income but also reinforces a sense of exclusivity and value for members. This dynamic was evident in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 when membership fee income advanced 13.6% year over year, supported by robust renewal rates of 92.1% in the United States and Canada and 89.7% globally, highlighting strong customer engagement.



The company’s focus on value remains central to its competitive positioning. By offering high-quality merchandise at prices lower than its peers, Costco reinforces customer loyalty and encourages frequent store visits. Its curated merchandising strategy, featuring a dynamic assortment of essentials, seasonal goods and unique offerings, keeps the shopping experience engaging while driving incremental purchases.



Private label expansion remains a key differentiator, with the Kirkland Signature brand playing an important role in driving both customer loyalty and margin efficiency. Known for delivering premium quality at compelling price points, Kirkland enhances Costco’s value proposition. The ongoing addition of new products across categories strengthens brand equity and supports profitability. Costco launched about 30 new Kirkland items in the second quarter.



At the same time, Costco is leveraging technology to enhance the overall member experience and operational efficiency. Investments in digital capabilities are yielding tangible results, with online sales benefiting from strong traffic growth across both the website and mobile app. Enhancements such as mobile payment solutions, pharmacy pre-payment options and in-store automation initiatives are streamlining the shopping and complementing the company’s integrated omnichannel approach.



Costco’s growth trajectory remains supported by a disciplined expansion strategy. The company continues to add new warehouse locations in high-potential markets while maintaining a measured pace that supports productivity and returns. For fiscal 2026, the company expects to open 28 net new warehouses and is targeting 30-plus warehouse openings annually over the longer term. With plans to accelerate new openings in the coming years, this steady expansion, combined with strong membership growth, positions Costco well to sustain long-term revenue and earnings momentum.

The Case for Dollar General

Dollar General has been gaining market share, supported by its resilient product mix, strategic focus on value and real estate expansion. The company’s “back-to-basics” initiative has strengthened its operational foundation, reinforcing a model that tends to hold up when consumer budgets are pressured. This positioning helps sustain customer traffic and broaden the shopper base, including increased engagement from higher-income households seeking everyday value.



DG has made meaningful progress in areas such as inventory management, shrink reduction and store-level efficiency, all of which are driving better profitability. Through ongoing remodel initiatives and the introduction of updated store formats, Dollar General is improving the shopping experience, increasing product visibility and driving higher customer engagement. These initiatives are designed not only to boost sales but also to strengthen brand perception and customer loyalty.



Dollar General’s Project Renovate and Project Elevate programs are important catalysts because they target the mature store base, where the company can improve productivity without relying only on new unit expansion. Management continues to target approximately 6% annualized comp lift from Project Renovate stores and approximately 3% from Project Elevate stores. In 2026, it plans roughly 2,000 Renovate remodels and 2,250 Elevate remodels.



Dollar General is also building new growth engines that extend beyond its traditional retail model. Its expanding digital ecosystem, including myDG delivery and partnerships with DoorDash and Uber Eats, along with its growing retail media platform, DG Media Network, is opening up incremental revenue and profit opportunities. These initiatives improve customer convenience while creating higher-margin income streams through advertising and digital engagement. At the same time, the company is investing in non-consumable categories, private brands and merchandising innovation, which diversifies its product mix and supports margin expansion over time.



That said, DG still faces pressure from a financially stretched core customer, sticky inflation, possible tariff costs and changing consumer behavior, all of which could weigh on traffic, basket size and discretionary purchases. Margin gains from shrink reduction and inventory improvements may also become harder to repeat, while ongoing investments could pressure expenses.

COST vs. DG: How Do Estimates Stack Up?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 8.5% and 13%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 7.5% rise in sales and 10% growth in earnings. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current and next fiscal year has risen by 12 cents and 25 cents, respectively.





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar General’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share calls for year-over-year growth of 4% and 6.3%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 4.1% rise in sales and 9.8% growth in earnings. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current and next fiscal year has risen by 12 cents and 8 cents, respectively.





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COST vs. DG: A Look at Past-Year Stock Performance

While operating in the same industry, Costco and Dollar General have seen markedly different stock performance. Costco shares have advanced 15.8% in the year-to-date period, whereas Dollar General has declined 11.6%.





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COST vs. DG: A Peek Into Stock Valuation

Costco trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 46.08, modestly below its one-year median of 47.12, but still at a premium to the industry average of 32.97. By contrast, Dollar General’s forward P/E of 15.75 sits above its median of 17.84, yet remains below the broader industry level.





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COST vs. DG: Which Stock Looks More Promising Now?

Costco appears better positioned than Dollar General at this stage. Its membership-based model creates dependable recurring revenues, deep customer loyalty and strong traffic stability, while its private-label strength, disciplined global expansion and improving digital capabilities add further support to long-term growth. Dollar General still offers a solid value-oriented story, backed by operational improvements, remodel initiatives and new growth platforms, but its performance remains more exposed to pressure on lower-income consumers, inflation, tariff risk and the need to execute several initiatives at once. For now, Costco’s steadier business model and clearer earnings visibility make it the more promising discount retail stock.



Both Costco and Dollar General carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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