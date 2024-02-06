News & Insights

Costco veteran CFO to step down, Kroger's finance chief to take over

Credit: REUTERS/Jim Young

February 06, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

Written by Granth Vanaik and Annett Mary Manoj for Reuters ->

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale COST.O said on Tuesday its longtime finance chief Richard Galanti will step down and be succeeded by Kroger's Chief Finance Officer Gary Millerchip.

Galanti, who has been CFO for nearly 30 years, will step down on March 15, but will remain with Costco through January 2025 in an advisory role to assist Gary during the transition.

Grocer Kroger said on Monday Millerchip was stepping down as CFO and that Todd Foley would take over the role on an interim basis.

