Costco Updates 1 Key Risk Factor

Shares of membership-only retailer Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) have gained 44.6% so far this year. The company recently delivered better-than-expected first-quarter performance on both revenue and earnings fronts.

While revenue jumped 16.5% over the prior year, earnings per share for the company increased 13.7% during this period. Furthermore, its E-commerce comparable sales also registered a growth of 14.3%.

With these developments in mind, let us take a look at the changes in Costco’s key risk factors that investors should know.

Risk Factors

According to the TipRanks Risk Factors tool, Costco’s top two risk categories are Macro & Political and Ability to Sell, contributing 27% and 19% to the total 26 risks identified, respectively.

Compared to a sector average of 14%, Costco’s Macro & Political risk factor is at 27%. In its recent quarterly report, the company has added one key risk factor under the Legal & Regulatory risk category.

Costco highlighted that it is subject to a number of taxes, tax collection, and remittance obligations in the U.S., and various foreign jurisdictions. Tax rates are different in different countries and a change in earnings of the company, which is attributable to different jurisdictions where it operates, could lead to an unfavorable change in the company’s overall tax provision.

Furthermore, changes in tax rates, any new U.S. or foreign tax legislation, or additional tax liabilities could negatively affect Costco’s results of operations and financials.

Wall Street’s Take

Wall Street’s Top Research Firms have given Costco stock a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 19 Buys and 6 Holds. The average Costco price target of $556.44 implies the stock is fairly priced at current levels.

