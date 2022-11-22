Costco, Trader Joe's, and More: Find Out Which Beloved Brands Are Opening New Stores Soon

Whether your priority is keeping grocery costs down or finding amazing items to try, the addition of a new grocery store or warehouse club in your area is always exciting. New stores can bring in fun new products or offer bargain prices on staples so you can bring down your credit card bills by spending less on food purchases.

The good news is, many of the most-beloved grocery and warehouse stores are opening new locations soon or have done so recently. Here are some of those stores that could soon come to an area near you.

Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR for 15 months

Aldi

Aldi has ambitious plans to bring a total of 150 new stores to locations around the United States. And it's been working toward this effort all year. Stores that opened during September and October could be found in Laplace, Louisiana; Mahtomedi, Minnesota; Sioux City, Iowa; and Weston, Wisconsin. Stores that will open in November will be located in:

Columbus, Ohio

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

BJ's

This year, BJ's has already added locations in New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Florida, Rhode Island, and Indiana. And the warehouse club isn't done. This fall, the members-only club is expected to add two new locations in:

Greenburgh, New York

New Albany, Ohio

Costco

Costco has been rapidly expanding in recent months, opening four new stores in August in California, Florida, Texas, and Wisconsin. And the growth is going to continue. In fact, between October and November alone, Costco is adding seven more stores. In addition to a store in University City, Missouri that opened on Oct. 25, the following places are slated to get a new Costco warehouse store during November:

Ankeny, Iowa

Athens, Georgia

Lake Stevens, Washington

Liberty Township, Ohio

Logan, Utah

Redding, California

Meijer

Meijer is a midwest supermarket chain that's going to be trying out new small-format stores in 2023. New shops will be around half the size of current Meijer supercenters and will focus on household essentials such as food, baby items, pharmacy and healthcare products. The two new locations for these coming mini-stores are:

Orion Township in Michigan

Macomb Township in Michigan

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's recently opened several new stores in Tigard, Oregon on Oct. 25 and Providence, Rhode Island on Nov. 3. Other upcoming locations in 2023 include:

Glastonbury, Connecticut

Draper, Utah

How to save on groceries

Each of these store openings means that more people than ever will get the chance to shop at grocery stores or warehouse clubs with a dedicated fan base. But before you head to the store and pick up a shopping cart, it's important to make sure you won't bust your budget.

The good news is, you can research top deals at these popular stores to find items worth purchasing. You can also track prices on items you buy often to see which stores have the best deals, and can make sure you're using a credit card that maximizes your rewards for grocery store purchases. By taking these steps, and choosing your store wisely, you can get the most bang for your buck.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Christy Bieber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.